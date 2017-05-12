Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Finnvera Oyj / Issue of Debt Finnvera issued a EUR 750 million 15-year bond 12-May-2017 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Finnvera issued on 10th May 2017 a EUR 750 million 15-year bond. The subscriptions quickly rose to about EUR 1.5 billion **with over 50 investors**.* The 15 year bond issue was Finnvera's longest so far. Lead managers for the issue were Citi, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. The greatest demand came from investors in Germany and France. Finnvera uses the funds for financing the domestic SME sector as well as export credits. The bond was issued under Finnvera's EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The programme is guaranteed by the State of Finland. The rating of Finnvera's EMTN Programme corresponds to the rating assigned to the State of Finland for its long-term liabilities. The rating given by Moody's to Finnvera is Aa1 and that given by Standard & Poor's is AA+. *Additional information:* Ulla Hagman, CFO, tel. +358 29 460 2458 Mikael Nordgren, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 29 460 2467 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Finnvera Oyj Finland ISIN: XS0852098929 Category Code: IOD TIDM: FVA Sequence No.: 4186 End of Announcement EQS News Service 573005 12-May-2017

