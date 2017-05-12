

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated more than initially estimated in March, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 10.0 percent year-over-year in March instead of a 9.4 percent spike reported earlier. In February, the rate of increase was 7.1 percent.



It was the fifth month of rise in a row.



Without adjustment, industrial production surged 13.4 percent annually in March, revised up from 12.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production went up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from February, when it climbed by 3.1 percent. The preliminary estimate for March was 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX