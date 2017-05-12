

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation increased as estimated in April, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 2.6 percent, above March's 2.3 percent. Likewise, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent in April from 2.1 percent in March.



Both annual numbers matched preliminary estimate published on April 27.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 1 percent, as estimated, after staying flat in March. This was the first rise in four months.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.9 percent, matching flash figure.



