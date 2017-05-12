Consolidated Minerals Limited ('Consmin' or the 'Company') Notice of Results

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Consolidated Minerals Limited released its annual financial results for 2016 on Thursday 27 April 2017. The financial results are available on the Company's website, http://www.consmin.com.

The Company will also be holding a conference call for analysts and bondholders on 25 May 2017 at 1:30pm (BST).

To access the annual results conference call, you must first register in advance on:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/14221888

Replay details will be available on request. Please contact investor.relations@consmin.com if required.

Company Information

For further information and to register for alerts, please visit our website http://www.consmin.com or email on: investor.relations@consmin.com