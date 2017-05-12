

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded at the sharpest pace in seven months in March, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Industrial production surged 13.4 percent year-over-year in March, much faster than the 2.6 percent rise in February.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the quickest since August last year, when production had grown 17.8 percent.



The growth in March was mainly driven by a 14.1 percent spike in manufacturing production. Output in the utility sector grew 9.1 percent, while mining and quarrying output registered a moderate expansion of 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in March.



During the first three months of the year, total industrial production advanced 7.9 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



