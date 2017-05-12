Motor1.com to launch its ninth international edition

Motorsport Network acquires Australian publisher Motoring Media Network

Matthew O'Malley to spearhead Australian expansion

The dramatic growth of Motorsport Network's world-leading automotive website Motor1.com will continue with the launch of a new Australian edition of the site the ninth international version of the brand.

Motorsport Network has acquired the Sydney-based Motoring Media Network, which will spearhead not only the launch of the Australian version of Motor1.com, but the continued growth of Motorsport.com in the region.

Sydney, Australia joins the extensive collection of international offices for Motor1.com - the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information. Other editorial offices for the site includes Detroit, USA; London, UK; Rome, Italy; Le Mans, France; and Toronto, Canada. Additional languages and markets will be launched in the upcoming months through both expansion and new acquisitions.

Motoring Media Network founder, Matthew O'Malley, will lead the new Australian venture. The launch of Motor1.com in Australia also will include the site's car shopping platform, providing car buyers with complete build and configuration capability for new car purchases, alongside access to pre-owned vehicles across the country.

"We are delighted to have found a partner in Motoring Media Network to launch Motor1.com into Australia," said Geoff Love, President European Operations Motor1.com.

"It's an important automotive market and Matthew brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CEO of the business. The Motorsport Network portfolio of businesses, including Motor1.com and Motorsport.com, will now be driven forward by Matthew and his team."

The Motor1.com global network is one-of-a-kind in automotive journalism as the only brand that operates in so many different regions around the world.

The site receives more than 33 million page views per month and features more than 50 expert new car reviews each month. Consumers around the world also can choose from one of five million cars for sale via the site every month.

"After witnessing Motor1.com/Motorsport Network's operations in Europe and America first hand, I was left amazed and excited by the possibilities of launching their truly innovative global platforms in Australia and New Zealand," said Matthew O'Malley, CEO Motoring Media Network.

"It is both a compliment and a privilege, to have Motoring Media Network invited to become part of the exclusive international team that is Motor1.com/Motorsport Network. We look forward to being the Australian ambassadors of a group that represents motoring enthusiasts all around the world.

"We are truly proud to be the newest member of the Motorsport Network's rapidly expanding global family."

In addition to spearheading Motor1.com's Australian expansion, the new Motorsport Network office in Sydney will continue to offer locally created custom print and video content, along with design and production for some of the world's biggest automotive manufacturers, as well as running corporate track days for leading auto brands and tyre manufacturers.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in 17 languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars.

Contacts:

Motorsport Network

Paul Ryan, +1 678 561 7722

Communications Manager

paul.ryan@motorsport.com

or

Motoring Media Network

Matthew O'Malley, +61 419 901 863

CEO

matthew.omalley@motor1.com