CRU Insight: Fertilizer Price Transparency Crucial to Africa's Future Growth

Even as food crises bedevil Africa from Nigeria to Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya and Somalia, many see the continent as a future agricultural giant with a growing role as both importer and exporter of industrial fertilizers.

CRU Fertilizer Week publishes 20 price points in Africa and we expect this number to rise. Most of our benchmarks centre on the north of the continent, clustered around the Mediterranean's southern shores, where the presence of natural gas and phosphate rock feed the production processes of some of the industry's biggest players.

Africa is home to six of the world's top 10 fastest-growing economies, according to the International Monetary Fund's forecast for 2017. Food production in sub-Saharan Africa must increase 60% over the next 15 years to feed a growing population, the Brookings Institute says.

