LS Retail ehf.: LS Retail opens new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

LS Retail, world-leading provider of management software solutions for retail and hospitality, has opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The office space is located in the Oasis Corporate Park housing development, a modern business hub featuring offices and retail spaces.

Representatives from Microsoft APAC and from LS Retail partner companies were present at the opening ceremony, which took place on May 8, 2017. Magnus Norddahl, CEO and President of LS Retail, and Qiping Sun, Vice President of LS Retail in APAC, officiated the event.

LS Retail's earliest presence in the Asia-Pacific region dates back to 2009, when the tech company opened an office in Singapore. The opening of the new facilities in Kuala Lumpur represents the next step in the firm's expansion in the region. The new office is expected to become LS Retail's main hub in APAC, offering advanced support and services to customers and partners located in the region.

"The new office marks the next stage in our development in Asia-Pacific, and we look forward to continuing to growth even faster from our new base," says Norddahl. "The office in Kuala Lumpur will offer local support and services, while also acting as a development center for our global products, in close cooperation with our development center located in LS Retail's headquarters in Iceland," Norddahl adds.

LS Retail prides itself on its global outreach supported by local thinking. With over 4,000 businesses in more than 120 countries using LS Retail software, the tech firm is a global player in retail and hospitality IT. At the same time, LS Retail makes a point of employing local people in support to regional partners in the countries where it operates.

In the second half of 2017, LS Retail will open an office in Brisbane, Australia, in order to support the growing number of LS Retail partners and customers in Australasia.

About LS Retail

For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure worldwide. LS Retail products and solutions are sold through a global partner network and have been installed in more than 66,000 stores in over 120 countries.

