

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment in the non-farm sectors grew for an eighth successive quarter in the first three months of the year, albeit at a slower pace, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Non-farm payroll employment grew 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016, when the figure rose 0.4 percent.



The net job creation was 49,400 versus 67,300 in the previous quarter.



On a year-on-year, non-farm payroll employment grew 1.2 percent or by 198,300 jobs in the first quarter.



Employment declined at the same pace as in the previous quarter in industry and construction, while the figure rose steadily in the services sector.



Excluding temporary work, overall non-farm employment rose 0.7 percent or by 115,100 jobs from a year ago.



Temporary employment quarterly growth slowed to 1.8 percent from 6.6 percent. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the figure jumped 14.2 percent or by 83,200 jobs.



