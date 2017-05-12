sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire
London, May 12

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

12 May 2017

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 March 2017, which was announced on 3 April 2017, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2017, expected to be on or after 14 June 2017.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


