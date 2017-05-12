

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 4-day low of 145.99 against the yen, from an early high of 146.79.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8448, 1.2955 and 1.2853 from early highs of 0.8422, 1.2994 and 1.2899, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 143.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro, 1.27 against the franc and 1.26 against the greenback.



