Stockholm, May 12, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Sdiptech AB's series B shares (short name: SDIP B) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Sdiptech belongs to the financial sector.



Sdiptech is a group within the technical industry, primarily focusing on urban infrastructure. The group offers deeply niched products and services within renovation, maintenance and expansion of critical infrastructure in fast-growing large cities. Sdiptech delivers its services to e.g. hospitals, traffic systems, water supply systems, and data centers, and the Stockholm region is the company's current main market. For more information, please visit www.sdiptech.com.



"We are very happy for the great interest we have met from investors, both professional institutions as well as private individuals," said Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech. "It shows that there is a great confidence in Sdiptech's capability to continue on the path that has been set out. We are welcoming approximately 1,500 new common shareholders and are happy that many of Sdiptech's employees and existing shareholders have chosen to subscribe for shares in the company."



"We congratulate Sdiptech on its Nasdaq First North Premier listing," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Sdiptech operates in an exciting field, and we look forward to continue to support them for many years to come."



Sdiptech AB has Erik Penser Bank as its Certified Adviser and has had its preference shares (SDIP PREF) listed on Nasdaq First North Premier since March 4, 2015.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



