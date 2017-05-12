Invitation to Nolato's Capital Market Day 2017

TOREKOV, Sweden, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolato will be holding a Capital Market Day in Stockholm 1 June 2017.

The purpose of the Capital Market Day is to show how Nolato has repositioned itself from being a local contract manufacturer to a global solution provider, the future journey and it's strategies.

Nolato will be represented by President and CEO Christer Wahlquist, CFO Per-Ola Holmström, President of Integrated Solutions Jörgen Karlsson, President of Industrial Solutions Johan Arvidsson and President of Medical Solutions Johan Iveberg.

Date: Thursday 1 June, 2017, Spårvagnshallarna, Birger Jarlsgatan 57A, Stockholm

Time: From 9.30 a.m. to around 12.00 noon, followed by a buffet lunch

Those wishing to attend must register by 30 May 2017.

For full details of the event and to register, please email Eija Lindberg at eija.lindberg@nolato.com or call +46-766-331872.

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

