XSG to Showcase a Diverse Portfolio of Games at G2E Asia

MACAO, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A provider of industry-leading gaming solutions, Xiang Shang Group (XSG) will once again be a part of G2E Asia in 2017. This year, the company's focus will be on its increasingly diverse range of gaming services, exhibiting the social-media-enabled mobile game "Bravo Casino," the self-developed gaming platform "08 Online," the visually polished fish hunting game "Fish Hunter," LAN base solution tailor-made for easily setting up shops in cybercafes, and live dealer technology designed to facilitate real-time video broadcasts.

The live dealer technology, in particular, is expected to be the star of the exhibition, for not only does it enable live gaming operations to promote an air of fairness, but also the possibility of simultaneous bidding. Coupled with an intuitive user interface, players will be able to screen multiple tables with ease, culminating in more enjoyable and less time-consuming gaming experiences.

"At this year's G2E Asia, our primary goal is set on offering gaming entertainment platforms with contents so diverse and prolific as to attract customers with widely differing needs," explained Stanley Ku, CEO of XSG. "Our technical and branding expertise are exhibited through XSG's in-house development and marketing capabilities. Coupled with fully-staffed R&D, customer service, quality assurance, and sales teams, we have become the top gaming platform company in Asia. It is our hope that by partaking in this exhibition, we can propel the XSG brand into the global spotlight."

XSG cordially invites visitors to visit its booth, #1751 at the Venetian Macao, for the duration of G2E Asia from May 16th through May 18th. For more information, please visit www.xsg.com.tw.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511163/XSG___G2E_Asia_in_2017.jpg