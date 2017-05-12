

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its most major rivals in early European deals on Friday.



The euro edged down to 1.0856 against the greenback and 1.0945 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 1.0874 and 1.0955, respectively.



The single currency hit a 4-day low of 123.31 against the yen and an 8-day low of 1.4684 against the aussie, off its previous highs of 123.78 and 1.4744, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 1.5912 against the kiwi, the euro slipped to 1.5855.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.07 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc, 122.00 against the yen, 1.57 against the kiwi and 1.45 against the aussie.



