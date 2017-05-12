Global $3.79 Billion Target Drones Market 2017-2022: Increased Emphasis on Enhanced Military Training - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Target Drones Market by Engine Type, End-user, Platform, Target Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The target drones market is projected to grow from USD 3.79 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.20 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.55%

The increasing demand of target drones in militaries across the globe is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the market. The market has been segmented based on engine type, end user, fit, platform, target type, and region.

Based on engine type, the target drones market has been segmented into internal combustion engines, and jet engines, among others. The jet engine segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2016. The high adoption rate of jet engine target drones in militaries, due its excellent maneuvering and high speed capabilities is one the reason for the growth of the segment in near future.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into defense, homeland security, and commercial. Defense is estimated to be the largest segment of the target drones market, since target drones are majorly used for anti-aircraft, anti-missile, and anti-submarine military trainings in the defense sector. Target drones are also used for missile and weapon calibration testing.



Based on fit, the target drones market has been segmented into linefit and customized fit. The linefit segment is estimated to lead the market, as the customized fit segment is present only in the U.S. and the U.K.



Based on platform, the market has been segmented into aerial targets, ground targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets. Aerial targets segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market, since only aerial targets can be used for anti-aircraft, anti-missile military trainings and missile calibration testing. The trainings are performed by all segments of armed forces, such as air force, navy and military.



Based on target type, the market has been segmented into full-scaled, sub-scaled, towing, free flying, and sporting. The sub-scaled segment is estimated to lead the market, as sub-scaled models are cheap alternative to simulate enemy threat instead of using an actual aircraft during training. The adoption rate of sub-scaled target drones is very high in all armed forces across the globe.



The geographical analysis of the market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, and rest of the world. North America is estimated to lead the global target drones market in 2016, owing to the increasing defense expenditure in training programs and the rise in budget allocated for procurement of target drones in the U.S.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increased Emphasis on Enhanced Military Training

Advantages of Target Drones Over Manned Target Vehicles

Restraints



Lack of Skilled and Trained Personnel

Opportunities



Full-Scaled Conversion of Target Drones for Simulation of Real War Scenario

Need for Target Drones for Homeland Security Applications

Challenges



Sustainable Power Sources for Improved Endurance of Drones

Companies Mentioned



ASV Global

Aerotargets International, LLC

Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd.

Airbus Group

BSK Defense S.A.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Qinetiq Group PLC

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqk2tj/target_drones

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716