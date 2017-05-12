12 May 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Rightmove plc,the UK'snumber onepropertywebsite, is pleased to announce the appointment ofAndrew Findlayas anon-executive director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committeeswith effect from1 June 2017.

Andrew Findlay is the Chief Financial Officer of easyJet plc. Prior to easyJet, Andrew was Chief Financial Officer of Halfords plc, and held senior finance roles at Marks and Spencer, the London Stock Exchange and Cable and Wireless. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand.

Commenting on his appointment, Scott Forbes, Rightmove's Chairman said:

"I am delighted to welcomeAndrewto theRightmove Board. With his wealth of financial expertise, proven commercial experience and strong consumer-centric background, Andrew will be a valuable addition to Rightmove."

Apart from his directorship in easyJet plc and former directorship in Halfords Group plc, there are no further details in respect ofAndrew Findlay requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Name and contact for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058