MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

12 May 2017

Annual General Meetings - Mondi Limited and Mondi plc

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

The Annual General Meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc were both held on 11 May 2017. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed. The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below. Overall in excess of 76% of the total Group shares were voted.

At the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings, David Hathorn retired as a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc and as Group Chief Executive Officer. The information required to be disclosed in accordance with section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006 will be available shortly on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com.

Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes

Total Votes Withheld Common Business:

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc 1. To elect Tanya Fratto as a director 370,045,279 99.81 704,508 0.19 370,749,787 344,616 2. To re-elect Stephen Harris as a director 369,458,795 99.65 1,291,218 0.35 370,750,013 344,390 3. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 366,397,399 98.83 4,352,888 1.17 370,750,287 344,116 4. To re-elect John Nicholas as a director 365,785,908 98.66 4,964,105 1.34 370,750,013 344,390 5. To re-elect Peter Oswald as a director 368,697,561 99.45 2,052,626 0.55 370,750,187 344,216 6. To re-elect Fred Phaswana as a director 366,375,415 98.82 4,375,279 1.18 370,750,694 343,709 7. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 367,104,763 99.02 3,644,750 0.98 370,749,513 344,890 8. To re-elect David Williams as a director 361,722,243 97.57 9,009,607 2.43 370,731,850 362,553 9. To elect Tanya Fratto as a member of the DLC audit committee 369,368,172 99.63 1,380,348 0.37 370,748,520 345,883 10. To elect Stephen Harris as a member of the DLC audit committee 369,325,044 99.62 1,423,202 0.38 370,748,246 346,157 11. To elect John Nicholas as a member of the DLC audit committee 368,629,679 99.43 2,118,567 0.57 370,748,246 346,157 Mondi Limited Business 12. To receive the audited financial statements 369,114,634 99.66 1,274,002 0.34 370,388,636 704,967 13. To endorse the remuneration policy 350,978,897 95.09 18,136,071 4.91 369,114,968 1,978,635 14. To authorise a maximum increase of 2.1% in non-executive director fees* 370,597,620 99.96 143,150 0.04 370,740,770 352,833 15. To declare a final dividend 370,711,551 99.99 43,421 0.01 370,754,972 338,631 16. To appoint the auditors 370,688,841 99.98 58,557 0.02 370,747,398 346,205 17. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 370,735,001 100.00 1,969 0.00 370,736,970 356,633 18. To authorise the directors to provide direct or indirect financial assistance* 365,188,632 99.05 3,497,310 0.95 368,685,942 2,407,661 19. To place 5% of the issued ordinary shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited 334,339,153 90.18 36,409,855 9.82 370,749,008 344,595 20. To place 5% of the issued special converting shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited 337,599,877 91.06 33,149,006 8.94 370,748,883 344,720 21. To authorise the directors to allot and issue ordinary shares of Mondi Limited for cash" 336,816,116 90.85 33,934,103 9.15 370,750,219 343,384 22. To authorise Mondi Limited to purchase its own shares* 363,617,840 98.46 5,672,376 1.54 369,290,216 1,803,387 Mondi plc Business 23. To receive the report and accounts 370,290,080 99.98 79,169 0.02 370,369,249 725,154 24. To approve the remuneration policy 350,932,350 95.57 16,263,381 4.43 367,195,731 3,898,672 25. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 362,028,426 98.92 3,967,572 1.08 365,995,998 5,098,405 26. To declare a final dividend 370,711,620 99.99 43,421 0.01 370,755,041 339,362 27. To appoint the auditors 370,689,183 99.98 62,636 0.02 370,751,819 342,584 28. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 370,733,489 100.00 2,012 0.00 370,735,501 358,902 29. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 337,818,091 91.12 32,925,926 8.88 370,744,017 350,386 30. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 336,275,295 90.70 34,471,482 9.30 370,746,777 347,626 31. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares* 365,805,338 98.73 4,711,061 1.27 370,516,399 578,004

* Special Resolutions

" 75% votes in favour required pursuant to the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited.

