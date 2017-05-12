sprite-preloader
MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

12 May 2017

Annual General Meetings - Mondi Limited and Mondi plc

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

The Annual General Meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc were both held on 11 May 2017. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed. The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below. Overall in excess of 76% of the total Group shares were voted.

At the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings, David Hathorn retired as a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc and as Group Chief Executive Officer. The information required to be disclosed in accordance with section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006 will be available shortly on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com.

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes
Against		%Votes
Total		Votes Withheld
Common Business:
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc
1. To elect Tanya Fratto as a director370,045,27999.81704,5080.19370,749,787344,616
2. To re-elect Stephen Harris as a director369,458,79599.651,291,2180.35370,750,013344,390
3. To re-elect Andrew King as a director366,397,39998.834,352,8881.17370,750,287344,116
4. To re-elect John Nicholas as a director365,785,90898.664,964,1051.34370,750,013344,390
5. To re-elect Peter Oswald as a director368,697,56199.452,052,6260.55370,750,187344,216
6. To re-elect Fred Phaswana as a director366,375,41598.824,375,2791.18370,750,694343,709
7. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director367,104,76399.023,644,7500.98370,749,513344,890
8. To re-elect David Williams as a director361,722,24397.579,009,6072.43370,731,850362,553
9. To elect Tanya Fratto as a member of the DLC audit committee369,368,17299.631,380,3480.37370,748,520345,883
10. To elect Stephen Harris as a member of the DLC audit committee369,325,04499.621,423,2020.38370,748,246346,157
11. To elect John Nicholas as a member of the DLC audit committee368,629,67999.432,118,5670.57370,748,246346,157
Mondi Limited Business
12. To receive the audited financial statements369,114,63499.661,274,0020.34370,388,636704,967
13. To endorse the remuneration policy350,978,89795.0918,136,0714.91369,114,9681,978,635
14. To authorise a maximum increase of 2.1% in non-executive director fees*370,597,62099.96143,1500.04370,740,770352,833
15. To declare a final dividend370,711,55199.9943,4210.01370,754,972338,631
16. To appoint the auditors370,688,84199.9858,5570.02370,747,398346,205
17. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration370,735,001100.001,9690.00370,736,970356,633
18. To authorise the directors to provide direct or indirect financial assistance*365,188,63299.053,497,3100.95368,685,9422,407,661
19. To place 5% of the issued ordinary shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited334,339,15390.1836,409,8559.82370,749,008344,595
20. To place 5% of the issued special converting shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited337,599,87791.0633,149,0068.94370,748,883344,720
21. To authorise the directors to allot and issue ordinary shares of Mondi Limited for cash"336,816,11690.8533,934,1039.15370,750,219343,384
22. To authorise Mondi Limited to purchase its own shares*363,617,84098.465,672,3761.54369,290,2161,803,387
Mondi plc Business
23. To receive the report and accounts370,290,08099.9879,1690.02370,369,249725,154
24. To approve the remuneration policy350,932,35095.5716,263,3814.43367,195,7313,898,672
25. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)362,028,42698.923,967,5721.08365,995,9985,098,405
26. To declare a final dividend370,711,62099.9943,4210.01370,755,041339,362
27. To appoint the auditors370,689,18399.9862,6360.02370,751,819342,584
28. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration370,733,489100.002,0120.00370,735,501358,902
29. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities337,818,09191.1232,925,9268.88370,744,017350,386
30. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*336,275,29590.7034,471,4829.30370,746,777347,626
31. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares*365,805,33898.734,711,0611.27370,516,399578,004

* Special Resolutions

" 75% votes in favour required pursuant to the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited.

Philip Laubscher Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary Company Secretary

Mondi Limited Mondi plc

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2017 PR Newswire