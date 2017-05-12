Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 12 May 2017 at 12.00



The decision on the reduction of Componenta Corporation's share capital made by the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2017 has been registered with the Trade Register.



The General Meeting resolved that out of the loss of EUR 336,419,172.22 related to the financial periods ended on or before 31 December 2016 (the loss of the financial period ended on 31 December 2016 being EUR 236,496,663.78), as shown in the financial statements of the company as per 31 December 2016, a total amount of EUR 233,487,815.06 be covered by reducing the unrestricted equity reserve, the share premium reserve, the reserve fund and the Company's share capital. After these actions the sum of the unrestricted equity reserve, the share premium reserve and the reserve fund is EUR 0.00 and the share capital of the company is EUR 1,000,000.



The reduction of share capital does not affect the number of shares in the company.



Helsinki, 12 May 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



Marko Karppinen CFO tel. +358 10 403 2101



