In Week 19 2017, Icelandair Group hf. (The "Company") purchased 6,410,318 of its own shares. The total purchase price is ISK 103,325,111, as detailed below:



Own shares at the beginning of 132,589,682 period Purchased at nominal value in week 6,410,318 19 Total turnover in week 103,325,111 19 Date Time No. of shares Sharepri Turnover No. of own shares after bought ce the transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8/5/201 09:43 1,000,000 16.15 16,150,000 133,589,682 7 8/5/201 10:23 938,000 16.15 15,148,700 134,527,682 7 8/5/201 10:34 62,000 16.15 1,001,300 134,589,682 7 8/5/201 11:10 990,500 16.15 15,996,575 135,580,182 7 8/5/201 14:48 9,500 16.15 153,425 135,589,682 7 8/5/201 15:17 1,000,000 16.00 16,000,000 136,589,682 7 9/5/201 09:54 1,000,000 16.05 16,050,000 137,589,682 7 9/5/201 14:40 500 16.10 8,050 137,590,182 7 10/5/20 09:31 970,000 16.20 15,714,000 138,560,182 17 10/5/20 10:35 30,000 16.15 484,500 138,590,182 17 11/5/20 10:25 409,818 16.15 6,618,561 139,000,000 17



The trade is in accordance with a share repurchase program authorized by the Annual General Meeting on the 10th of March 2016 and has been put in place according to an announcement published in NASDAQ Iceland on the 20th of February 2017.



The repurchase is completed.



As stated in an announcement published in NASDAQ Iceland on the 20 February 2017, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors permission to execute a share repurchase program where up to 10% of the Company's shares would be purchased within a period of 18 months. The share repurchase would at most amount to 114 million shares or 2.28% of the total share capital. The Company has acquired 114,000,000 of its own shares under the program, which corresponds to 2.28% of the total share capital and the total value of repurchased shares amounts to ISK 1,661,829,569. The Company's share repurchase based on the share repurchase program is now completed.



The share repurchase program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, with later amendments.