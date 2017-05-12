Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The residential multi-functional cooking food processors market in Italy is projected to register double-digit CAGR by 2022. Growing emphasis on homecooked food, increasing awareness regarding benefits of healthy lifestyle and expanding working population are aiding Italy residential multi-functional cooking food processor market. Moreover, increasing disposable income along with expanding urban population and growing working force are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for residential multi-functional cooking food processors over the next five years.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as residential multi-functional cooking food processor manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The report would help in understanding which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segments.

Key Target Audience:

Small, Medium and Large Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Manufacturers

Small, Medium and Large Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Suppliers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to multi-functional cooking food processors

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

Companies Mentioned

Clatronic Italia Srl

DS Produkte GmbH

De'Longhi Appliances Srl

Groupe SEB ITALIA Spa

KitchenAid Europe Inc.

Magimix SAS

SEVERIN Italia s.r.l.

Taurus Group

Vitaeco s.r.l

Vorwerk Co. KG



Key Topics Covered:

1. Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market Overview

5. Italy Residential Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market Outlook

6. Italy Residential Medium Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market Outlook

7. Italy Residential Large Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market Outlook

8. Italy Residential Small Multi-Functional Cooking Food Processor Market Outlook

9. Supply Chain Analysis

10. Import Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Policy Regulatory Landscape

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5pkj3w/italy_residential

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005184/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Household Appliances