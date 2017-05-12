Global Processed Potatoes Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Processed Potatoes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global processed potatoes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed potatoes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of processed potato products in the key geographical regions. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing. To cater to the growing global demand for processed potato products, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capabilities. They are finding tremendous growth opportunity in all global markets owing to the rising consumer preference for on-the-go snack products. The increase in production capacity ensures that they are well-positioned to cater to customers' growing needs across markets.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expansion in retail landscape and growing demand for convenience. The organized retail sector across the globe is growing with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Processed potato products such as potato chips, frozen French fries, and other potato-based snacks are primarily sold by large organized retailers. This implies that the vendors in this market heavily rely on these retailers. They also compete against each other for the limited shelf-space of these retailers.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is health issues associated with excessive potato consumption. The excessive consumption of processed potato products such as potato chips has severe adverse effects on human health such as unnecessary weight gain, which, in turn, can lead to issues such as respiratory problems, high blood pressure, and so on.
Key vendors
- Aviko
- Lamb Weston
- McCain Foods
- PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
- Avebe
- Burts Chips
- Calbee Foods
- Herr Foods
- Intersnack Group
- Kellogg
- Kettle Foods
- Old Dutch Foods
- Snyder's-Lance
- Tyrrells Potato Crisps
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market segmentation by end-use
Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 10: Key leading countries
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Competitor analysis
Part 17: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wl57gg/global_processed
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716