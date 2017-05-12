Global Processed Potatoes Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Processed Potatoes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global processed potatoes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed potatoes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of processed potato products in the key geographical regions. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing. To cater to the growing global demand for processed potato products, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capabilities. They are finding tremendous growth opportunity in all global markets owing to the rising consumer preference for on-the-go snack products. The increase in production capacity ensures that they are well-positioned to cater to customers' growing needs across markets.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expansion in retail landscape and growing demand for convenience. The organized retail sector across the globe is growing with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Processed potato products such as potato chips, frozen French fries, and other potato-based snacks are primarily sold by large organized retailers. This implies that the vendors in this market heavily rely on these retailers. They also compete against each other for the limited shelf-space of these retailers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is health issues associated with excessive potato consumption. The excessive consumption of processed potato products such as potato chips has severe adverse effects on human health such as unnecessary weight gain, which, in turn, can lead to issues such as respiratory problems, high blood pressure, and so on.



Key vendors



Aviko

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors



Avebe

Burts Chips

Calbee Foods

Herr Foods

Intersnack Group

Kellogg

Kettle Foods

Old Dutch Foods

Snyder's-Lance

Tyrrells Potato Crisps



