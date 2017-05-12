Fusion Splicer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2022 - Growth Attributed to High Adoption of Software Across Telecom, Cable TV, Enterprise & Various Specialty Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fusion Splicer Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The fusion splicer market was valued at USD 570.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 762.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. Moreover, the fusion splicer market registered a shipment of 65,735 units in 2016 and is expected to reach 97,353 units by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on innovations and expansions in the fiber optic network in various telecommunication projects, which would help increase the demand for fusion splicer systems in the future.

The fusion splicer market has been segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, software and services. The fusion splicer market for software and services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high adoption of software across telecommunication, cable TV, enterprise, and various specialty applications. The services for the fusion splicer machine includes warranty, training, optimization, replacement, and maintenance and troubleshooting.

The fusion splicer market has been segmented on the basis of alignment type, which includes core alignment and cladding alignment. Lower cost and faster alignment are the key factors contributing to the growth of cladding alignment compared with the core alignment in the overall fusion splicer market.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of application such as telecommunication, enterprise, cable TV, aerospace and defense, and specialty. Among all the applications, the enterprise application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enterprise application is currently exhibiting a rapid adoption of fiber optic cables. Currently, many enterprises in China are engaged in developing new information infrastructures, which would include a huge number of fiber optic cables. This factor is indirectly expected to drive the growth of fusion splicer market in enterprise application also.

Companies Mentioned

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

Darkhorsechina ( Beijing ) Telecom. Tech. Co., Ltd.

) Telecom. Tech. Co., Ltd. Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

Fiberfox Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Greenlee Communication

INNO Instruments Inc.

Ilsintech Co., Ltd.

Nanjing DVP O.E. Tech. Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Xianghe Optical Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Ruiyan Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Fusion Splicer Market, By Offering

8 Fusion Splicer Market, By Alignment Type

9 Fusion Splicer Market, By Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hr27ks/fusion_splicer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716