

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 11-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,241,548.81 10.5493



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,464,767.13 14.4859



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 785,295.42 17.3923



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,339,046.04 16.4521



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,542,432.45 10.0653



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,382,810.04 10.0656



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,651,791.62 13.3743



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,194.75 14.1998



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,227,875.99 17.1491



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,649,420.44 17.2958



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,694,383.32 12.1019



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4340000 USD 78,579,831.41 18.106



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,373,556.30 19.6222



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2635000 EUR 47,786,171.29 18.1352



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 191000 EUR 2,856,919.39 14.9577



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 313,443.85 14.9259



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,327,394.28 15.9927



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,338,485.84 18.5901



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,315,929.00 16.425



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,423,298.60 10.6778



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,296,397.12 18.5173



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 297,286.20 18.5804



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,654,980.22 18.6199



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,237,540.16 17.2669



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,395,773.70 17.2665



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 24,050,326.71 14.1473



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,435,575.31 18.0434



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,273,800.66 15.4306



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,286,512.56 10.4773



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,113,318.18 17.9896



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,920,293.20 15.3707



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 245,548.03 16.3699



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,835,193.53 5.7562



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,834,342.75 18.4049



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,620.80 15.6711



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 902,522.21 13.885



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,533,411.55 17.3521



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 295,582.63 18.4739



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,624,849.49 18.589



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,434,351.41 19.1586



