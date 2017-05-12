Global Guitar Market 2017-2021 with Fender, Gibson, Karl Hofner, PRS Guitars & Yamaha Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global guitar market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global guitar market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of guitars. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing growth of e-commerce. The rapid growth of e-commerce in the past 10 years in the electronics industry has helped guitar manufacturers to expand their business. With the increasing global sales and orders of guitars coming through e-commerce retailers, this channel has greatly contributed to the growth of the global guitar market. The e-commerce industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% during the forecast period

According to the report, one driver in market is growing number of concerts and live performances. The growing interest in music among the youth has led to the formation of numerous musical bands that perform various genres of music like blues, pop, rock, metal, and electronica. With the rising number of concerts globally, employment opportunities for bands and performers have also increased. The number of independent musicians globally has increased to six times during the period of 2005-2016. With the growth in the number of musical bands, the demand for technologically advanced guitars has increased. One of the major reasons for the growing popularity of concerts and live performances is that individuals can directly watch their favourite artists performing on stage.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is rising manufacturing costs. The cost of raw materials such as metal and wood has increased significantly over the past few years. Governments in various countries have restricted the felling and trading of trees. This has led to the increase in guitar manufacturing expenses. Thus, vendors are compelled to sell them at a high price, where price-conscious buyers are priced out. Therefore, vendors use inexpensive substitutes to make guitars with low quality for end-users who prefer less expensive guitars. Consumers tend to adopt low-cost alternatives such as hired guitars and virtual guitar software because guitars are expensive.

Key vendors



Fender Musical Instruments

Gibson Brands

Karl Höfner

PRS Guitars

Yamaha

Other prominent vendors



B.C. Rich Guitars

C.F. Martin

Carvin

Cort

D'Addario

Dean Guitars

ESP

G&L Musical Instruments

Godin

Ibanez

Rickenbacker

Samick Musical Instruments

Schecter Guitar Research

Taylor



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Buying criteria



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market attractiveness



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



