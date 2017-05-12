Astaxanthin Market Worth 814.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Astaxanthin Marketby Source (Plant, Yeast & Microbes, Marine, Petroleum), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Biological Process, Chemical Process), Application (Feed, Supplements, Food, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Astaxanthin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2017 to reach USD 814.1 Million by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 78 market data tables and 63 figures spread through 163 pages and in-depth TOC on"Astaxanthin Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/astaxanthin-market-162119410.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This market is directly influenced by the increase in geriatric population which in turn impacts the preventive healthcare market changing consumer preferences toward healthy & wholesome diets, and increasing prevalence of nutritional deficiency, which drives the dietary supplements market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=162119410

The application of astaxanthin in animal feed was the largest in 2016

The animal feed segment occupied a significant share of the Astaxanthin Market, by application, in 2016, due to its extensive use as an ingredient in feed, especially aquafeed. The demand for astaxanthin, as a pigment coloring agent for aquafeed, is boosted by the support offered by governments for aquaculture, and also the approvals granted by international food & feed regulations such as the European Food Safety Agency, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Significant demand for astaxanthin from the aquaculture sector is seen in the Asia-Pacific region.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=162119410

Microalgae cultivation is projected to be the fastest-growing method of production for the next five years

Based on the method of production, the microalgae cultivation segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate in both developed and developing nations such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan. The high concentration of astaxanthin found in microalgae, coupled with its approval on food safety for human consumption, are the main drivers for the adoption of microalgae as a source, owing to which microalgae cultivation is seen to be the preferred production method for astaxanthin.

Petroleum source dominated the Astaxanthin Market in 2016

Petroleum accounted for the largest source in the Astaxanthin Market in 2016. It held a share of 57.3% in 2016. This could be attributed to the lower cost of astaxanthin derived from petroleum when compared to the natural sources such as plants and microbes. Astaxanthin obtained from petroleum is mostly used in animal feed to provide pigmentation and vitality to animals. Animal feed dominates the application of astaxanthin with a share of 72% in the market. This makes astaxanthin derived from petroleum the most dominant source.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valensa International (U.S.), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Divis Laboratories (India), Beijing Ginko Group (China), Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Piveg, Inc. (U.S.), Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (U.S.), Algatechnologies (Israel), Cardax, Inc. (U.S.), and Supreme Biotechnologies (U.S.).

Browse related reports:

Carotenoids Market by Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Canthaxanthin, Lutein, Lycopene, & Zeaxanthin), Source (Synthetic and Natural), Application (Supplements, Food, Feed, and Cosmetics), & by Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carotenoid-market-158421566.html

Phytonutrients Market by Type (Carotenoids, Phytosterols, Flavonoids, Phenolic Compounds, and Vitamin E), Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetic), Source, & by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phytonutrients-market-1101.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



