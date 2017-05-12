

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy expanded the most in a year at the start of 2017 as global demand underpinned exports and investment advanced substantially.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter, provisional results published by Destatis showed Friday.



This was the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2016, when GDP climbed 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, the calendar-adjusted growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent a quarter ago.



Both quarterly and annual growth rates were in line with economists' expectations.



At the same time, the price-adjusted GDP climbed 2.9 percent, following the previous quarter's 1.3 percent expansion.



Quarter-on-quarter, positive contributions came from both domestic and foreign demand. Capital formation increased substantially as mild weather boosted fixed capital formation in construction and in machinery and equipment.



Households and general government increased their final consumption expenditure slightly at the beginning of the year. In addition, the development of foreign trade was more dynamic and contributed to growth as exports increased more than imports, Destatis said.



The German economic recovery has entered its ninth year and there are no signs that this recovery could come to an abrupt halt, Carsten Brzeski at ING DiBa said. This performance is even more remarkable, given the absence of any new structural reforms, the economist added.



In the Spring forecast, the European Commission said supported by robust employment, consumption, construction and exports, Germany's growth momentum is expected to remain strong.



Nonetheless, the EU projected German growth to slow to 1.6 percent this year, before improving to 1.9 percent in 2018.



Separately, final data from Destatis showed that EU harmonized inflation rose to 2 percent in April from 1.5 percent in March. Thus, the index reached the monetary policy-relevant 2 percent threshold.



The final estimate of German inflation in April confirmed that the strong economic recovery is still putting little upward pressure on prices, Jack Allen, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



