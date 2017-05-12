sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,38 Euro		+0,41
+5,88 %
WKN: A0B9N3 ISIN: DE000A0B9N37 Ticker-Symbol: A8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
JDC GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JDC GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,361
7,399
13:20
7,359
7,419
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JDC GROUP AG
JDC GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JDC GROUP AG7,38+5,88 %