

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Friday said it expects up to 10 percent increase in full year earnings. The company proposed the dividend to be raised once again. In 2016, BASF has proposed 3 euros per share.



Kurt Bock, chairman of BASF said for the second half of the year, the company the economy is growing, yet the political risks remain high, especially Europe.



The company's Board has appointed Saori Dabourg and Markus Kamieth as members of the board.



