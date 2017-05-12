sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Wireless Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Honeywell Process Solutions, General Electric, Siemens & Yokogawa Electric

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wireless Sensors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global wireless sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Wireless Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is adoption of wearable devices in the industries. The penetration of wearables is increasing in the global market. These devices are also becoming popular for industrial use due to their numerous functions and attributes that benefit the industrial process. Operational efficiency and process timeline are achieved with the use of these wearable devices. Hence, these devices are being increasingly adopted by organizations.

According to the report, one driver in market is automation of automobiles. Automobiles are undergoing a massive digital makeover. An increasing number of manufacturers are considering automation as a serious trend. Leading manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes, and Toyota have invested considerable resources in R&D of automobile automation. Automation facilitates them to efficiently control, manage, and monitor the workforce and processes associated with the optimization of functions. Semiconductor content plays a vital role in the automation of automobiles, especially acoustic sensors, are useful for network transmission. Automation would mean several chips embedded into the vehicles for different functions such as car navigation and display, infotainment, collision detection technology, global positioning satellite (GPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and driving automation.

Key Market Trends:

  • Adoption of wearable devices in the industries.
  • Energy harvesting devices powering wireless sensors.
  • Driver monitoring technology.
  • Implementation of IoT.
  • Growing technological convergence.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Honeywell Process Solutions
  • General Electric
  • Siemens
  • Yokogawa Electric

Other prominent vendors

  • Ambient Micro
  • Aruba Networks (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise)
  • Atmel
  • BAE Systems
  • Bosch
  • Cisco Systems
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3tgj8/global_wireless

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire