Research and Markets - Global Wireless Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Honeywell Process Solutions, General Electric, Siemens & Yokogawa Electric

The global wireless sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Wireless Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is adoption of wearable devices in the industries. The penetration of wearables is increasing in the global market. These devices are also becoming popular for industrial use due to their numerous functions and attributes that benefit the industrial process. Operational efficiency and process timeline are achieved with the use of these wearable devices. Hence, these devices are being increasingly adopted by organizations.
According to the report, one driver in market is automation of automobiles. Automobiles are undergoing a massive digital makeover. An increasing number of manufacturers are considering automation as a serious trend. Leading manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes, and Toyota have invested considerable resources in R&D of automobile automation. Automation facilitates them to efficiently control, manage, and monitor the workforce and processes associated with the optimization of functions. Semiconductor content plays a vital role in the automation of automobiles, especially acoustic sensors, are useful for network transmission. Automation would mean several chips embedded into the vehicles for different functions such as car navigation and display, infotainment, collision detection technology, global positioning satellite (GPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and driving automation.
Key Market Trends:
- Adoption of wearable devices in the industries.
- Energy harvesting devices powering wireless sensors.
- Driver monitoring technology.
- Implementation of IoT.
- Growing technological convergence.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Honeywell Process Solutions
- General Electric
- Siemens
- Yokogawa Electric
Other prominent vendors
- Ambient Micro
- Aruba Networks (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise)
- Atmel
- BAE Systems
- Bosch
- Cisco Systems
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Market segmentation by product
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
PART 16: Appendix
