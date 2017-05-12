Research and Markets - Global Wireless Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Honeywell Process Solutions, General Electric, Siemens & Yokogawa Electric

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wireless sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Wireless Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is adoption of wearable devices in the industries. The penetration of wearables is increasing in the global market. These devices are also becoming popular for industrial use due to their numerous functions and attributes that benefit the industrial process. Operational efficiency and process timeline are achieved with the use of these wearable devices. Hence, these devices are being increasingly adopted by organizations.



According to the report, one driver in market is automation of automobiles. Automobiles are undergoing a massive digital makeover. An increasing number of manufacturers are considering automation as a serious trend. Leading manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes, and Toyota have invested considerable resources in R&D of automobile automation. Automation facilitates them to efficiently control, manage, and monitor the workforce and processes associated with the optimization of functions. Semiconductor content plays a vital role in the automation of automobiles, especially acoustic sensors, are useful for network transmission. Automation would mean several chips embedded into the vehicles for different functions such as car navigation and display, infotainment, collision detection technology, global positioning satellite (GPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and driving automation.

Key Market Trends:

Key vendors



ABB

Honeywell Process Solutions

General Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric



Other prominent vendors



Ambient Micro

Aruba Networks (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise)

Atmel

BAE Systems

Bosch

Cisco Systems

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Market segmentation by product

PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



