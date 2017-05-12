

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended March, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



The jobless rate climbed to 8.0 percent in the first quarter from 7.6 percent in the previous quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people grew to 117,700 in the March quarter from 112,000 in the December quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 14.8 percent in the first quarter, up from 14.6 percent in the preceding quarter.



