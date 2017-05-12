Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 11-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 429.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 437.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 424.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 432.88p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---