HONG KONG, May 12, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - A Hong Kong-Shanghai joint infrastructure investment delegation visited Thailand and Vietnam this week to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities driven by growing intra-regional cooperation in Asia, especially under the Belt and Road Initiative.The delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in association with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, comprised some 40 investors and services professionals from Hong Kong and Shanghai. The delegates included those with interest and expertise in finance, consultancy, architecture, energy, waste and water treatment, engineering and construction, legal and accounting, transportation as well as other sectors.- High-level discussions on infrastructure collaborationDuring the 8-9 May Bangkok visit, the delegation was received by Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House, met with Thai Minister of Finance Apisak Tantivorawong, and participated in the "Thailand-Hong Kong-Shanghai Strategic Partnership on One Belt One Road" seminar organised by the Thai government. Senior Thai government officials including Deputy Prime Minister Dr Somkid Jatusripitakand and Minister of Industry Dr Uttama Savanayana spoke on topics such as Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor development and the advantages of public-private partnerships. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Office of the Eastern Economic Corridor Development and the HKTDC.On 10-12 May, the delegation went to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to meet with Prime Minster Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and had a series of meetings with senior government leaders including Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyen Hong Truong, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of Hanoi's Peoples Committee to promote closer partnership between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Vietnam in infrastructure development.- The Hong Kong-Shanghai advantageSpeaking at the "Hong Kong and Shanghai: Your Infrastructure Investment Partner" seminars, held in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City on 9 and 11 May respectively, HKTDC Chairman Vincent HS Lo said: "Infrastructure is a priority not only in the Belt and Road Initiative, but also in the development plans of many countries in the Asia region. To facilitate investment opportunities for these large, long-term projects, we have joined forces with Chinese enterprises from Shanghai and the mainland to combine our talent and resources to explore opportunities in Thailand and Vietnam.""The high-level meetings with the Prime Ministers of both countries gave us the opportunity to demonstrate the powerful proposition of this partnership to bring benefits to projects," added Mr Lo. "I am also excited to know that some of our delegates already have new leads to develop, while others made new contacts and acquired valuable information.""Thailand and Vietnam are important participants in the Belt and Road Initiative, which offers business opportunities we have not seen before," said Zhou Yajun, Deputy Director General, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and an advisor to the delegation."Shanghai has many enterprises with strong experience in infrastructure, especially in the design, construction and management of overseas projects. These enterprises have also played a pivotal role in Shanghai's urban development. Hong Kong has an advanced financial system and a wealth of international professional talent," said Mr Zhou. "We are delighted that our complementary strengths can provide a rich platform that can open up an even wider scope of opportunities in infrastructure and related areas. I hope this is the beginning of long-term partnerships and rewarding business opportunities."During the seminars, Hong Kong and Shanghai delegates representing the investment, financial and professional services sectors had in-depth discussions with Thai and Vietnamese project owners including the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), the Thai Contractors Association (TCA), VTP Investment Group and Sunny World Property to exchange views and identify areas for cooperation in infrastructure investment.Photo download: http://bit.ly/2pqoichMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc(Photo:) On May 8, the Hong Kong-Shanghai joint infrastructure investment delegation was received by Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 