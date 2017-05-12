ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to announce that Robert Beachler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, will be participating in the Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The investor conference will be held May 31 through June 1, 2017, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

The Cowen TMT Conference is one of the premiere venues for technology companies and investors to meet and exchange ideas. Mr. Beachler will be speaking as part of the Artificial Intelligence: Streamlining Machine Intelligence to the End-User panel, scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 1:00-1:55 PM EDT. Cowen and Company analysts Derek Wood, Managing Director - SaaS & Data/Analytics Software Analyst, and Bryan Bergin, Vice President - IT & Business Services Analyst, will moderate the panel.

Louis DiNardo, BrainChip's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to be included in this year's event and introduce the Company to investors. The TMT Conference is a major industry event that attracts top institutional investors as well as leading companies in the technology market. The panel discussion, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence, is intended to address the challenges faced by end-users. BrainChip's approach to quickly building models and autonomously extracting features and patterns without the extensive training required by Deep Learning methods eliminates a great deal of friction associated with deploying AI solutions in real-world applications."

Mr. Beachler will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cowen sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company offers comprehensive investment banking services, including equity, equity-linked and debt financings, and mergers and acquisitions advisory services. In addition, the firm offers its clients access to world-class research, institutional sales and trading services and a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

