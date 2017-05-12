sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.05.2017 | 12:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 12

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

PREMIER ENERGY AND WATER TRUST PLC

2. Reason for the notificationState
Yes/No
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYES
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligationIntegrated Financial Arrangements Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)Transact Nominees Ltd
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)		11/05/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:11/05/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:4%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE		Situation previous to
the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering
transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights
Number
of
shares		Number of voting
rights		Percentage of voting
rights
Direct
Indirect
DirectIndirect
GB0033537902939,154939,154894,044894,0444.9426%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/Conversion
Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the instrument
is exercised/converted		% of voting
rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrumentExercise priceExpiration dateExercise / Conversion periodNumber of voting
rights instrument refers to		% of voting rights
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights% of voting rights
894,0444.9426%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are
effectively held, if applicable:

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:
15. Contact telephone number :

© 2017 PR Newswire