Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

PREMIER ENERGY AND WATER TRUST PLC

2. Reason for the notification State

Yes/No An acquisition or disposal of voting rights YES An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the

acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Integrated Financial Arrangements Limited 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Transact Nominees Ltd 5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed

or reached if different) 11/05/2017 6. Date on which issuer notified: 11/05/2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to

the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering

transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights

Number

of

shares Number of voting

rights Percentage of voting

rights Direct

Indirect

Direct Indirect GB0033537902 939,154 939,154 894,044 894,044 4.9426%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the instrument

is exercised/converted % of voting

rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise / Conversion period Number of voting

rights instrument refers to % of voting rights Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights % of voting rights 894,044 4.9426%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are

effectively held, if applicable:



Proxy Voting:





10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: