Research and Markets - Automotive HVAC System Market in the Americas - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE & Valeo

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive HVAC System Market in the Americas 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The automotive HVAC system market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Automotive HVAC System Market in The Americas 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased use of compact variable compressors. There has been an increased use of compact variable compressors due to their benefits over conventional compressors to enhance the performance of the HVAC system as it is an essential component of the HVAC system. The contemporary compact variable compressors are based on the variable displacement piston compressor technology. Such compressors are adaptable to both electronic and pneumatic controls.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of automatic climate control systems is pushing the demand for HVAC systems. The growing adoption of automatic climate control is pushing the demand for HVAC systems. Automatic climate control is mostly present in luxury cars and the top variants of the mass-selling cars in the Americas. The penetration of automatic climate control is almost negligible in the lower variants.



Automatic HVAC systems consist of a microprocessor unit that maintains the set temperature within the vehicle cabin with no other input required from the driver. Automatic HVAC systems are complicated because they control both heating and cooling with a single temperature setting. They are more sophisticated than their manual counterparts and reduce the energy consumption.



Key Market Trends:



Increased use of compact variable compressors



Upgrading from 12V architecture to 48V architecture by American OEMs



Growing demand for multi-zone climate control in passenger cars



Growing popularity of LCD interface in automotive HVAC systems



Growing trend of battery-powered HVAC systems in commercial vehicles

Key vendors



DENSO

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Valeo



Other prominent vendors



Air International Thermal Systems

Bergstrom

Calsonic Kansei

Johnson Electric

Sanden USA

Webasto



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdlmgh/automotive_hvac

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716