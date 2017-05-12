

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Friday as higher oil prices, solid GDP data from Germany and some fresh dealmaking activity helped investors shrug off tepid corporate earnings.



Traders also kept an eye on the two-day G7 meeting of finance ministers in Italy due this weekend, with trade and currencies seen high on the agenda.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 394.65 in late opening deals after declining half a percent on Thursday.



The German DAX was moving up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.2 percent, while French shares were little changed with a positive bias.



Vivendi shares rallied 4.5 percent. The French media conglomerate has made an offer to buy the Bolloré Group's 60 percent stake in agency holding company Havas at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca soared 5 percent after announcing promising results from the trial of a cancer drug.



Thyssenkrupp lost 2.5 percent. The German industrial group expects negative free cash flow for 2017 as capital spending rises due to higher prices for raw materials at a time of increased sales.



ArcelorMittal plunged more than 5 percent despite the steelmaker reporting first-quarter EBITDA that more than doubled from last year.



Richemont lost 5.5 percent. The Swiss luxury goods maker has warned of 'volatility and uncertainty' after reporting a 46 percent slide in annual net profit.



In economic releases, German GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in line with expectations, but faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter, provisional figures published by Destatis showed.



On an annual basis, the calendar-adjusted growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent a quarter ago.



Another report showed that German consumer price inflation climbed an annual 2.0 percent in April, faster than the 1.6 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 27.



Eurostat figures revealed that Eurozone industrial output slid unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month, the same pace of growth as seen in February. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX