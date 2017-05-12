VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") (TSX: LAC)(OTCQX: LACDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "Report") on the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy Province, Argentina, as described in the Company's news release dated March 29, 2017.

The Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and on the Company's website at:

http://www.lithiumamericas.com//investors/technical-reports/

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A ("SQM"), is developing Cauchari-Olaroz, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar S.A. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

Contacts:

Lithium Americas Corp.

Investor Relations

778-656-5820

ir@lithiumamericas.com

www.lithiumamericas.com



