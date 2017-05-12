ACER and CEER have asked the European Commission to take a more market-oriented approach for the Clean Energy Package 2020-2030. The two organizations called on Brussels to remove priority dispatch for existing renewables and to avoid net metering.

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have asked the European Commission to avoid a non-market approach in defining the role of renewables in the Clean Energy Package 2020-2030, whose final version is expected to be released in 2018.

In their White Paper on Renewables in the Wholesale Market, the two entities have asked the EC to implement three additional measures that are not being considered in the latest version of package, which is also known as the Winter ...

