Kesko Oyj: Change in the holding of Kesko Corporation's treasury shares

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.05.2017 AT 13.30 1(1)

Change in the holding of Kesko Corporation's treasury shares

A total of 977 B shares (KESKOB) has been returned to Kesko Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of Kesko's share-based compensation plan 2014-2016. The shares had initially been transferred to a person included in the target groups of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 vesting periods of the share-based compensation plan.

After the return of the shares, Kesko holds 554,264 own B shares as treasury shares.

