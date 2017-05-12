

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's import prices increased for the seventh successive month in March, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



The import price index climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 11.4 percent spike in February.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices alone jumped 43.3 percent annually in March. The price index for intermediate goods rose 2.2 percent and those of capital goods edged up by 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, import prices fell 1.1 percent in March, which was worse than the 0.3 percent drop in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX