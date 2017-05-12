Global Power Bank Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Market to be Valued at USD 25.16 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The power bank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% between 2017 and 2022 and is likely to be valued at USD 25.16 billion by 2022

The key driving factors for the growth of the market include the increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, technological advancements, and electric outage in certain countries. However, the major restraining factors for the growth of this market are improvement in the battery capacity of electronic devices and increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic devices.



The market for power banks with a capacity range of 12500-15499 mAh is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The increased battery capacity of mobile devices and laptops require high capacity power banks to recharge these devices; this is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Smartphones hold the largest size of the power bank market; the market for smartphones is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the extensive use of Internet services, is draining the battery power of smartphones rapidly. Hence, the demand for power banks to run smartphones for a longer duration is increasing in the market.



The market for power banks in Europe is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The manufacturers in Europe are continuously seeking for new growth opportunities by focusing on new technological developments in the power bank market. In addition, the presence of a large number of techno savvy consumers with high disposable income contributes to the growth of the power bank market in Europe.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Tablets

Decline in Price of Power Banks

Increased Power Consumption of Electronic Devices Due to Advancement in Technology

Electric Outage in Certain Countries Supporting Growth of the Power Bank Market

Restraints



Improvement in Battery Capacity of Electronic Devices

Poor Quality of Power Banks

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Charging Technology in Consumer Electronic Devices

Opportunities



Development of Solar and Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Power Banks

Challenges



Complexity in Designing Power Banks

High Cost of Recycling LI-Ion Batteries

Companies Mentioned



Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Intex Technologies ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oneplus Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Panasonic Corp.

Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Ravpower Inc.

Sony Corp.

UIMI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

UNU Electronics Inc.

