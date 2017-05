OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its most major rivals in the European session on Friday.



The loonie weakened to 1.3712 against the greenback, 1.4908 against the euro and 82.87 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.3686, 1.4868 and 83.15, respectively.



If the loonie falls further, it may find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro and 81.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX