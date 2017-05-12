NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a public company executing an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom, today announced that the Company's financial results will be released via press release, followed by its earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Speakers will include: Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman; Matt Briand, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Faiman, Chief Financial Officer; and Darren Minton, Executive Vice President of Staffing 360 Solutions. The conference call will include a Q&A session where investors will have the opportunity to ask questions of the senior management team.

"We have accomplished quite a lot in our first quarter, including conducting our first Annual Shareholder Meeting since becoming Nasdaq listed, raising over $9 million in financing through Jackson Investment Group, and continuing to improve our operations," stated Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman of Staffing 360 Solutions. "Although we just pre-announced our high-level figures earlier this week, our earnings call will give us an opportunity to go into more detail on how we were able to generate improvements to our margins this quarter, through our continued synergies and cost cutting measures. We look forward to sharing more details of our recent developments and our strategic initiatives as we position ourselves for growth, particularly as we expect sales to seasonally accelerate throughout the rest of the year."

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 877.407.0778 within the United States, 800.756.3429 within the UK, or 201.689.8565 internationally. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. There will be a playback of the teleconference available until June 16, 2017. To listen to the playback, dial 877.481.4010 within the United States or 919.882.2331 internationally and use replay ID number: 10391.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and available at:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/175949

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $300 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $300 million, due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional target acquisitions, to successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend any potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

