sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,799 Euro		+0,079
+0,47 %
WKN: 858265 ISIN: CA8787422044 Ticker-Symbol: TEKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,476
16,82
13:10
16,512
16,836
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTIS INC
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTIS INC29,622+0,80 %
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B16,799+0,47 %