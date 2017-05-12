TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™ announced today that Kevin Silver will be joining its management team as the company's Global Director of Operations.

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. ARHT's HumaGram™ technology can be transmitted live in one, or multiple locations, as well as pre-recorded for use over time. The content can also be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices. ARHT's patented technology provides latency up to four times lower than the industry standard satellite transmission which is essential to providing an audience with a realistic, live, holographic experience.

The hiring of Mr. Silver will add to AHRT's focus on organizing and developing its employees into a team that will deliver outstanding service to all current and future customers. Mr. Silver comes from Macquarie Bank Ltd. where he served in several operational and business development roles for the company's Corporate and Asset Finance Group. During his career, Mr. Silver facilitated sizeable transactions across all major sectors and industries including education, healthcare, legal and technology.

As part of the management team at AHRT, Kevin will oversee the execution of all operational procedures and deliver key strategic initiatives across the Company. With offices in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and China, Kevin will be tasked with leading and driving continuous improvement of all operations globally for the growing company.

"I am excited to start a new challenge within AHRT and look forward to working with the team here to further develop their already extensive product and service suite," said Mr. Silver. "The future for AHRT Media is bright and I am thrilled to be part of it."

The Company also reports the granting of 500,000 options to a director under the stock option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per option and shall expire on April 26, 2022. The options shall vest quarterly over a period of one year, all subject to the four month regulatory hold period. The grant of options remains subject to regulatory approval.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

