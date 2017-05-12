ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 12 MAY 2017 AT 2:00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Niemistö, Leena Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170512112952_3 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-12 Nature of the transaction: Termination of Pledge Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 7120 Unit price: 0,00000 Not Applicable Aggregated transactions Volume: 7120 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Not Applicable



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



