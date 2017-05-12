

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Friday that galcanezumab, an investigational treatment for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine, met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 studies.



In the EVOLVE-1, EVOLVE-2 and REGAIN trials, galcanezumab demonstrated statistically significant reductions in the number of monthly migraine headache days compared to placebo at both studied doses, the company noted.



In these three studies, the most commonly-reported adverse events were injection site reactions, including pain. The observed safety and tolerability profile was consistent with findings from previous studies of galcanezumab.



Based on these results, Lilly will submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for galcanezumab in the second half of 2017, followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies around the world.



Lilly will present detailed data from these studies at scientific meetings later this year and submit the results to peer-reviewed journals.



Lilly also is evaluating galcanezumab for the treatment of cluster headache, with Phase 3 trial results expected in 2018.



Based on the unmet medical need and significance of this disease for patients, Lilly has been granted Fast Track Designation from the FDA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX