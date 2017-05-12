

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $0.82 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $1.30 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 62.2% to $11.11 million. This was up from $6.85 million last year.



China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings at a glance:



