Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Nordea Bank AB: Nordea Bank AB will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity NFI will be valid from trade date May 15, 2017. May 17, 2017 will be the first settlement date for NFI in the VPC system. Please note that there is no change to Nordea Bank AB's MPID's NDS, NDA and NRD in the INET Trading system. Member: Nordea Bank AB INET memberID: NDS, NDA, NRD Clearing and settlement ID: NFI Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: May 15, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist telephone +46 8 405 60 00



